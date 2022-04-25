Flowflex antigen test kits proved safe and 'no positive cases' were found in its plant
16:54 UTC+8, 2022-04-25 0
ACON Biotech Hangzhou said its Flowflex antigen test kits are safe, refuting online rumors that had raised concerns.
Disease control authorities in Zhejiang Province said they had not found any "positive cases" in ACON plants and urged people not to spread false information.
