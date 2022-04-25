Supermarkets try all out to open for business again

COVID-19

﻿ Ding Yining
  19:30 UTC+8, 2022-04-25
Carrefour said about 80 percent of its Shanghai stores are open for online orders and it expects all outlets will be operational by May 1.
Shanghai's supermarkets and retailers are among the first batch of companies to restore daily operations and deliveries to ensure basic food and grocery supplies.

Carrefour said about 80 percent of its Shanghai stores were open for online orders and it expects all outlets will be operational by May 1.

The company said it's preparing for gradual reopening of physical stores according to government requirements and about 60 percent staff have returned to work at physical stores to handle operations and deliveries.

Ti Gong

Carrefour staff busy preparing online orders.

Walmart said over 80 percent of its outlets in Shanghai, including those in Xuhui, Songjiang and Pudong ditricts, are open for group purchase orders.

Three Sam's Club stores in the city are also handling online orders.

Alibaba's logistics unit Cainiao deliveries have gradually returned to normal and two thirds of its Shanghai dispatch centers have restored operations, serving over a half of the city's subdistricts, according to head of Tamll Supermarket's logistics supply unit Zheng Yang.

Its Jiading logistics site has a stockpile of over 7000 tons of groceries and packaged food.

Ti Gong

Cainiao said deliveries have gradually returned to normal and two thirds of its Shanghai dispatch centers have restored operations.

Local state-backed retailing conglomerate Bailian Group's supermarket and hypermarket chains resumed operations in precautionary areas last week.

It has also offered basic food packs and daily necessities to medical institutions, community neighbourhoods and compounds under quarantine control at over 60 subdistricts and counties.

Bailian's online shopping channel iBailian handles around 5,000 orders on an average day with non-stop operations to ensure basic supplies.

Over 40 McDonalds' canteens have been given the nod to offer takeaway deliveries in 12 districts and several dozen convenience stores, coffee shops are also able to take delivery orders.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
