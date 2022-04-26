Not true that homeless people are asked to leave Shanghai

A rumor that Shanghai authorities are trying to persuade people from other parts of the country to return to their hometowns is the result of misunderstanding.

A rumor that Shanghai authorities are trying to persuade people from other parts of the country to return to their hometowns is the result of misunderstanding.

During the pandemic, authorities have been helping homeless people from other parts of the country return to their hometowns if they are in difficult situations, Director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau Jiang Rui said at a press conference.

The local government continues to ask residents not to leave the city unless necessary. Anyone leaving Shanghai must have a negative nucleic-acid test result from the previous 48 hours as well as a negative antigen test result from the past 24 hours.