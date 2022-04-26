COVID-19

Man boasting about reselling cigarettes under investigation

A man claiming online that he earned 10,000 yuan a day through reselling cigarettes was found to be boasting.
A man who claimed to be a "volunteer" that resells cigarettes was found just to be boasting and his online accounts have been suspended, Shanghai police said.

The man boasted to his friends on Wechat that his "volunteering job" could get him 500 cartons of cigarettes a day and earned 10,000 yuan (US$1,530) a day through reselling them.

A screenshot of the conversation went viral on the Internet. Police investigation found that the man, surnamed Shuai, purchased 70 cartons of cigarettes earlier this month, and resold them with a higher price. He made a profit of 1,800 yuan.

The conversation was his boast, and he never participated in any volunteer service after he registered as a volunteer, police said. The case of resellng cigarettes is under further investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
