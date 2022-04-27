Local companies rally to help 'Go Shanghai!' donation campaign

Shanghai Daily has launched the "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign to help kids quarantined in makeshift hospitals.

Children are a particularly vulnerable group, and Shanghai Daily has launched the "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign to help kids quarantined in makeshift hospitals. Although parents can accompany their children during quarantine, diapers, infant formula, baby wipes and toys are still among their essential daily necessities. Donations to adult patients and medics are also welcomed. This series explores how local multinational companies are responding and helping out.



Patients at Children's Hospital of Fudan University received a batch of diapers and infant formula last week as a part of the ongoing "Go Shanghai!" donation campaign.



"I have followed the COVID-19 surge in Shanghai for several days. When I found out about the 'Go Shanghai!' donation campaign last week, I made nearly 50 phone calls in a day to major infant and maternity companies to see if they have any products available," said Tmall's Juhuasuan employee Gu Yang.



"I myself am a father of two small babies and was lucky to secure many products ready for delivery as soon as possible," he added.

Li Geng, deputy director of e-commerce sales at A2 Nutrition Co, said her team has asked the company to make a donation as soon as possible.



"Time is of the essence, and Tmall employees have assisted with the donation and logistics process."



After learning the hospital needs the smallest size of diapers, Shao Lei, head of e-commerce sales at maternity and infant product provider Unicharm, said her team made urgent calls to secure the most suitable products.



Her team secured more than a hundred boxes of Unicharm Natural Moony diapers from its Jiaxing warehouse in neighboring Zhejiang Province to be delivered over the weekend.

Tmall and its affiliate Juhuasuan have joined hands with more than 40 merchants to fulfill orders and secure basic daily necessities.



Tmall's Juhuasuan website and app has a special page for Shanghai residents with more than 100 different combo packs stocked with food, daily necessities and protective materials available for group-buying purchases.



It's also mobilizing more companies to ensure prompt local deliveries.