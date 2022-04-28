COVID-19

Online vegie package rumor causes confusion

﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  20:41 UTC+8, 2022-04-28       0
The rumor, after a recorded conversation posted online between a resident in Daning Road Subdistrict and a worker at the Jing'an commerce commission, came from a misunderstanding.
An online rumor that every household in Shanghai is entitled to government-funded supplies worth 60 yuan (US$9) per day was dismissed by the city-level life supply guarantee team.

The rumor, which came after a recorded conversation via phone posted online between a resident in Daning Road Subdistrict and a staff with the commerce commission of Jing'an District, was the result of a misunderstanding.

What the commerce commission staff actually meant was that every neighbourhood committee in every subdistrict provides its residents with vegetable packages for a price of 60 yuan.

Residents in some residential compounds in Daning Road Subdistrict later confirmed that such packages had been offered but not on a daily basis. They made their orders in advance and the packages were delivered two days later.

The Jingan District commerce commission said vegetable packages with a price tag of 60 yuan have been offered since the start of the lockdown.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
