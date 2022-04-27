Unmanned vehicles used to make deliveries in makeshift hospitals
Dozens of driverless vehicles from Meituan have been put into use in Shanghai to make deliveries in some makeshift hospitals during the battles against the pandemic. The daily delivery capacity is close to 20,000 orders.
