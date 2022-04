A post circulating online last night claims grass is growing between the pavement on the Bund's sidewalk, one of Shanghai's most iconic landmarks, due to the city's lockdown.

A post circulating online last night claims grass is growing between the pavement on the Bund's sidewalk, one of Shanghai's most iconic landmarks, due to the city's lockdown.

What is the real situation?

A photographer rushed to the site and took the pictures below.

As shown in the pictures above, the Bund is tidy as usual and the night view of Lujiazui in the Pudong New Area is simply beautiful.