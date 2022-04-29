COVID-19

Beijing requires 48-hr negative COVID-19 test result to enter public venues

Xinhua
  22:13 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
Residents in Beijing will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours to enter public spaces from Saturday, the municipal government said Friday.
Xinhua
  22:13 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0

Residents in Beijing will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours to enter public spaces from Saturday, the municipal government said Friday.

A negative test result will be required to enter public venues during the upcoming five-day Labor Day holiday, and students and employees should produce their test results before they go back to work or school after the holiday, according to a press conference on local epidemic prevention and control work.

Beijing reported 31 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases between 3 pm Thursday and 3 pm Friday, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center. A total of 228 local infections have been logged in Beijing since April 22.

On Friday, two communities in Beijing were classified as high-risk and medium-risk areas for COVID-19, respectively. The latest classifications have brought the total number of high-risk areas in Beijing to six and medium-risk areas to 19.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Labor Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     