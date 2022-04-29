'Supplies box for official' just gift from friend

A video depicting a local resident with a box of supplies which was re-posted with subtitles claiming it was a government gift pack for senior-level officials is untrue.

A video depicting a local resident with a box of supplies which was re-posted by netizens with subtitles claiming it was a government gift pack for senior-level officials is untrue, according to the city's official rumor-debunking platform.

In the original video, which a man posted earlier this week on some short video platforms and in his own WeChat groups, he gave details in Shanghai dialect about the food and daily necessities he had received which included seafood and cigarettes. He then expressed his gratitude without further elaboration.

In his reply to netizens, the man said the gift box was sent by his friend in neighbouring Zhejiang Province.

The city's official rumor-debunking platform later found that the video was circulating online with some netizens re-posting it in WeChat groups and making comments like "this is a gift box from the government for senior-level officials." Others added fabricated subtitles saying it was for senior officials.