Beijing is preparing to build makeshift hospitals

Beijing is preparing to construct makeshift hospitals to cope with the latest upsurge of the novel coronavirus, said a press conference Saturday.

So far, about 4,000 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 infections in Beijing, and more venues are being transformed into large-scale makeshift hospitals in case of need, said Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

Beijing reported 59 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight asymptomatic cases between 3 pm Friday and 3 pm Saturday. A total of 295 local infections in 13 districts have been logged in the city since April 22.