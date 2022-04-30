COVID-19

Taiwan reports 15,033 new local COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Xinhua
  22:27 UTC+8, 2022-04-30
Taiwan has recorded 15,033 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three new deaths from the disease, the island's disease monitoring agency announced Saturday.
The three deaths involved three elderly patients suffering from chronic diseases, the agency noted, adding that they were confirmed as being infected between April 18 and 25 and later died between April 23 and 25.

The single-day newly reported local cases surpassed 10,000 on Thursday. It took nine days for the figure to rise from 1,000-odd to more than 5,000, and another four days to pass the threshold of 10,000, according to daily statistics from the agency.

Another 116 imported cases were newly reported in the region, said the agency.

To date, Taiwan has reported 115,883 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 104,593 were local infections.

