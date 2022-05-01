Rumor mill goes off the rails with stories of mass exodus

Rumors that some 11 million people are leaving Shanghai have been debunked.

Rumors that some 11 million people are leaving Shanghai have been debunked.

Shanghai railway authorities said that only a few hundred people are leaving the city every day as most trans-provincial trains are still suspended in the Yangtze River Delta Region.

Earlier rumors were spread on the Internet that Hongqiao Railway Station was "crowded with people, most of whom were going back to their hometown in provinces of Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Sichuan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang."

Authorities said that during the May Day holiday, trains will set aside quarantine seats and monitor the body temperature of passengers who have suspected COVID symptoms.

Passengers will have to wear masks on the train. Dining cars will be closed.