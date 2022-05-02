COVID-19 in Shanghai: 727 confirmed cases, 6,606 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 727 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 6,606 local asymptomatic infections and 32 deaths on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Of all the local infections, 529 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 198 confirmed patients and all of the asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

727 local cases

The first 198 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest used to be asymptomatic infections.



A total of 32 new local fatalities were reported. Their average age is 84.1 years old.

Local asymptomatic infections

All of the infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 29.



The second patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on April 30.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while the close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 198 patients and 6,548 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 1, of all the 54,091 local confirmed cases, 36,515 have been discharged upon recovery and 17,122 are still hospitalized, including 441 severe cases and 93 critical cases. A total of 454 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,585 imported cases, 4,578 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized.

Imported case

The first patient is a Chinese working in Ivory Coast who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 26.



The second patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on April 29.

Both patients have been transferred to the designated hospital, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.