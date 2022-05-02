4,662 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

A total of 4,662 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 192,187 as of Sunday.