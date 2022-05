Reporter Shu Ting tells a bittersweet story of the first severe COVID infection of child in Shanghai.

Lanlan (pseudonym), mom of the first severe COVID infection case of child, were walking out of the Shanghai Renji Hospital (south branch) with her 5-year-old daughter Ranran and and her 3-year-old Huahua.

On April 30, they were discharged from the hospital.