Rumors of a positive case visiting Songjiang supermarket denied

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  21:23 UTC+8, 2022-05-02       0
Chat records going viral online claiming that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited an RT-MART store in Songjiang District on May 1 have been confirmed as a rumor.
The chat records have been confirmed as rumors.

Chat records going viral online claiming that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited an RT-MART outlet in Songjiang on May 1 have been confirmed as rumors by authorities in the suburban district.

Several pictures featuring people queuing up outside the supermarket and crowd inside were also included in the chat records. The pictures were actually taken at the Yonghui Superstores in Songjiang before the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai in early March, according to the city's official rumor-debunking platform.

Songjiang police have punished the 33-year-old slanderer surnamed Zhou but no details were provided.

All the staff at the RT-MART supermarket are required to wear protective clothing.

Customers are required to show their health code, passes, and PCR or antigen testing reports before entering the supermarket, according to the outlet's customer service manager Xu Yincao.

"In addition to sanitizing the common areas three times a day, we also disinfect all the shopping carts in use," said Xu.

"All supermarket staffers are required to wear protective clothing. In order to ensure health and safety, the supermarket also limits customer flow."

﻿
