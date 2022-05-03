Chinese mainland reports 368 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 274 in Shanghai
10:17 UTC+8, 2022-05-03 0
The Chinese mainland Monday reported 368 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 274 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday.
10:17 UTC+8, 2022-05-03 0
The Chinese mainland Monday reported 368 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 274 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday.
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports