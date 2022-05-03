COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 274 confirmed cases, 5,395 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  12:37 UTC+8, 2022-05-03       0
The city reported 274 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 5,395 local asymptomatic infections and 20 deaths on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  12:37 UTC+8, 2022-05-03       0
SSI ļʱ

The city reported 274 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 5,395 local asymptomatic infections and 20 deaths on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 155 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 117 confirmed patients and 5,324 of the asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

274 local cases

The first 117 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest used to be asymptomatic infections.

The 118th and 119th patients are tested positive during central quarantine among high-risk group.

The 120th to 274th patients are previously asymptomatic infections.

A total of 20 new local fatalities were reported. Their average age is 83.95 years old.

Local asymptomatic infections

A total of 5,324 infections tested positive during central quarantine. The rest were found among high-risk group.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 274 confirmed cases, 5,395 local asymptomatic infections
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported case

No imported case was found on April 26. A patient from Hong Kong SAR was discharged.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The patient is a Chinese working in Finland who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 29.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while the close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 27,124 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 2, of all the 54,365 local confirmed cases, 40,496 have been discharged upon recovery and 13,395 are still hospitalized, including 488 severe cases and 88 critical cases. A total of 474 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,585 imported cases, 4,579 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Pudong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     