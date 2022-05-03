COVID-19 in Shanghai: 274 confirmed cases, 5,395 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 274 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 5,395 local asymptomatic infections and 20 deaths on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

SSI ļʱ



The city reported 274 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 5,395 local asymptomatic infections and 20 deaths on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 155 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 117 confirmed patients and 5,324 of the asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

274 local cases

The first 117 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest used to be asymptomatic infections.



The 118th and 119th patients are tested positive during central quarantine among high-risk group.

The 120th to 274th patients are previously asymptomatic infections.

A total of 20 new local fatalities were reported. Their average age is 83.95 years old.

Local asymptomatic infections

A total of 5,324 infections tested positive during central quarantine. The rest were found among high-risk group.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported case

No imported case was found on April 26. A patient from Hong Kong SAR was discharged.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The patient is a Chinese working in Finland who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 29.



The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while the close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 27,124 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 2, of all the 54,365 local confirmed cases, 40,496 have been discharged upon recovery and 13,395 are still hospitalized, including 488 severe cases and 88 critical cases. A total of 474 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,585 imported cases, 4,579 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized