Beijing reports 53 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported 53 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between 3 pm Monday and 3 pm Tuesday, local authorities have said.

On Tuesday, one area in Chaoyang District and one area in Fangshan District were upgraded from medium-risk to high-risk areas for COVID-19, according to a press briefing held by the municipal government.

Sporadic hidden transmission sources persist in the city's communities, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center.

It is necessary to accelerate regional screening, implement control measures in a timely manner to prevent spillovers, and resolutely control the spread of the virus, Pang said.