An online rumor that Metro lines will resume service on Sunday has been dismissed by Shanghai Metro.

Metro officials issued a statement on its official Weibo account on Tuesday night saying the information is false. Only Line 6 (excluding Wulian Road, Deping Road and Beiyangjing Road stations) and Line 16 are currently operating.



Metro will announce service resumption through official channels when a reopening date has been determined.