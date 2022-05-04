COVID-19

'Starving to death' beggar was intoxicated

A man begging drivers passing by for food in the middle of a road a few days ago in outlying Qingpu District was actually drunk.
A man begging drivers passing by for food in the middle of a road in outlying Qingpu District was actually drunk, according to the city's official rumor-debunking platform.

A video circulating online on the afternoon of May 1 showed a man standing in the middle of Huqingping Highway near a gas station. He told passersby he was starving to death and received bananas and cookies.

The local village committee found the 48-year-old man – surnamed Wang – two days later. He was temporarily hired together with his wife by a nearby supplies-guarantee company. Wang confessed to having drunk too much wine and baijiu (Chinese white liquor) during lunch that day and has no recollection of what transpired afterwards.

He was later brought home by his wife and said he regrets what happened.

