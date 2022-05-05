Online rumors about man's starving death dismissed

Forensic experts said that the man in Jing'an District, who suffered from several severe diseases, died a natural death.

Online rumors about a man, who lived alone and starved to death in downtown Jing'an District, have been dismissed as misleading. The man's neighbors said he had plenty of food but succumbed suddenly.

Neighbors of the deceased in Huashan Subdistrict said that the man suffered from several severe diseases, such as brain damage and diabetes. In March, he had collapsed twice but refused further treatment in hospital.

The residential compound had distributed six batches of supplies to him since the lockdown began in early April and the man's workplace sent him food as well.

On May 1, a neighbor, surnamed Zhuo, found supplies piled up outside his door but when she knocked no one answered. She contacted the neighborhood committee, whose officials entered the man's home and found him dead.

Police were called and forensic experts later revealed that the man had died a natural death.

The online post claiming that the man had starved to death has since been deleted.