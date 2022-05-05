COVID-19

China will surely win anti-COVID war in Shanghai, with time-tested epidemic control policy: top leadership

Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2022-05-05       0
Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2022-05-05       0

China will surely win the war against COVID-19 with its scientific and effective epidemic control policy that will stand the test of time, according to a meeting of the top leadership on Thursday.

The meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee was chaired by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The meeting analyzed the current epidemic prevention and control situation, studied priorities and made arrangements for relevant work.

The meeting said China has withstood the most challenging COVID-19 control test since the anti-epidemic battle of Wuhan, and has secured progress with nationwide concerted efforts since March.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
