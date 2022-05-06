Rumor of high-risk area at Xinhua Hospital dismissed

An online rumor that Xinhua Hospital in Yangpu District has become a major risk area has been dismissed by the hospital.

The rumor circulating on WeChat read: "Half of the 15 confirmed cases reported yesterday in the Haishanghai residential compound had been to Xinhua Hospital to buy medications. Before that, there was only one confirmed case at the hospital, and the compound had been listed as a precautionary area very early."

According to the hospital, it did not find anyone from the Haishanghai compound having abnormal nucleic acid testing results between April 27 and May 3. The COVID-19 infections detected in the compound during that period had no connection with Xinhua Hospital.

The hospital reported the rumor to police.