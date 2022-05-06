Rear Window: views from a locked-down room

Despite being confined inside, Shine photographer Jiang Xiaowei shoots photos through his window to record local life outdoors in his compound.

In the past month, I have lived with my father in an old compound in Huangpu District, taking care of him during the citywide lockdown.



Like most residents, I get up early to order groceries online, cook for my family and take nucleic acids tests repeatedly, day after day.

Although confined indoors, as a photographer, I still try to take photos through my window to record the life in my compound. It reminds me of the signature view in Alfred Hitchcock's famous movie "Rear Window."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

4 Photos | View Slide Show › A medical staffer from another province takes test samples from residents in our compound. The residents have taken nearly 20 PCR tests in the past month and most of them are quite cooperative. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE











Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE