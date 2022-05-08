1,115 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
10:10 UTC+8, 2022-05-08 0
A total of 1,115 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its Sunday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 205,270 as of Saturday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Ke Jiayun
