COVID-19 in Shanghai: 215 confirmed cases, 3,760 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 215 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 3,760 local asymptomatic infections, and eight deaths on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Of all the local infections, 135 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 80 confirmed patients and 3,749 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

The first 80 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 135 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



Meanwhile, eight fatalities were reported.

The first 3,749 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 11 were found in the screening of high-risk groups.



Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 29.



The second patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the local airport on May 5.

Both patients have been transferred to the designated hospital, while 19 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

No imported asymptomatic cases were reported during the day.

Meanwhile, 1,664 patients and 11,626 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 7, of all the 55,599 local confirmed cases, 48,098 have been discharged upon recovery and 6,965 are still hospitalized, including 412 severe cases and 84 critical cases. A total of 536 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,592 imported cases, 4,580 have been discharged upon recovery and 12 are still hospitalized.