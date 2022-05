The Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that no new COVID-19 variant, which was said to spread faster than Omicron BA.2, has been found.

The Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that no new COVID-19 variant, which was said to spread faster than Omicron BA.2, has been found.

This debunks the rumor that a new COVID-19 variant, with a 30 percent higher transmission rate, has been identified in the city.

According to gene sequencing done by the center, the pandemic in Shanghai was mainly caused by the Omicron BA.2 and BA.2.2 sub-variants.