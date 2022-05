A video that has gone viral online showing wire fences being installed around residential buildings to keep people in was shot in Malaysia not Shanghai.

The original footage, which can be found on various short-video platforms, was shot last July, when Malaysia issued strict COVID prevention policies.

Local news also confirmed that soldiers installed fences in residential buildings in suburban Kuala Lumpur, capital of the country.