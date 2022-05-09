COVID-19 in Shanghai: 322 confirmed cases, 3,625 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 322 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 3,625 local asymptomatic infections and 11 deaths on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Of all the local infections, 230 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic. Another 92 confirmed patients and 3,616 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

322 local cases

The first 92 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 230 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



Meanwhile, 11 fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 3,616 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest nine were found in the screening of high-risk groups.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The two patients are both Chinese studying in Britain who took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 22.



They have been transferred to the designated hospital, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 6.



The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital, and 25 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 645 patients and 8,069 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 8, of all the 55,921 local confirmed cases, 48,743 have been discharged upon recovery and 6,631 are still hospitalized, including 415 severe cases and 80 critical cases. A total of 547 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,594 imported cases, 4,580 have been discharged upon recovery and 14 are still hospitalized.