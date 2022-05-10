Beijing reports 59 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reported 59 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 pm Monday and 3 pm Tuesday, said local authorities during a press conference held Tuesday.

Beijing reported 59 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 pm Monday and 3 pm Tuesday, said local authorities during a press conference held Tuesday.

The new cases were mainly detected among personnel under closed-off management. Only one new infection was found during the infected individual's visit to a local hospital, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, during the conference.

The latest cluster of infections in the city's Shunyi District has seen 28 people test positive for the novel coronavirus so far, according to Pang.

However, as the cluster was detected in its early stage, Beijing has taken effective control measures to curb the spread and the overall epidemic situation is generally under control, said Pang.