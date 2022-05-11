COVID-19

Deprivation of pension rumor dismissed by authorities

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  14:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-11       0
An online rumor that the Internet police began general investigations, and people who post undesirable videos will be deprived of their pensions has been dismissed.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  14:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-11       0
Deprivation of pension rumor dismissed by authorities

According to local authorities, the culprit is a 73-year-old man surnamed Xie who lives in another province. He started the rumor on May 9 in a WeChat chat group.

An online rumor that the Internet police began general investigations, and people who post undesirable videos will be deprived of their pensions has been dismissed by local authorities.

The false post circulating recently read: "Delete all relevant undesirable videos, as the Internet police have begun general investigations. Inform all the people to whom you have sent the videos and ask them to delete the ones that show your WeChat account. Watch out for losing your pension. The Internet police will take action tomorrow."

According to local authorities, the culprit is a 73-year-old man surnamed Xie who lives in another province. He started the rumor on May 9 in a WeChat chat group.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     