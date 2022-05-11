Deprivation of pension rumor dismissed by authorities

An online rumor that the Internet police began general investigations, and people who post undesirable videos will be deprived of their pensions has been dismissed.

An online rumor that the Internet police began general investigations, and people who post undesirable videos will be deprived of their pensions has been dismissed by local authorities.

The false post circulating recently read: "Delete all relevant undesirable videos, as the Internet police have begun general investigations. Inform all the people to whom you have sent the videos and ask them to delete the ones that show your WeChat account. Watch out for losing your pension. The Internet police will take action tomorrow."

According to local authorities, the culprit is a 73-year-old man surnamed Xie who lives in another province. He started the rumor on May 9 in a WeChat chat group.