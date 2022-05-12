COVID-19

Renji Hospital 'notice' outlining path to normalcy dismissed as a lie

  16:15 UTC+8, 2022-05-12       0
Rumor-debunking platform slams authenticity of statement alleged to have been issued by hospital president's office nominating a June 1 end date.
A notice claiming to be issued by the president's office of Renji Hospital about the local government's phased plans to restore normalcy after the lockdown has been dismissed as a lie, according to the city's official rumor-debunking platform.

The internal notice purported to address hospital staff started to circulate online on Wednesday.

It said Shanghai planned to achieve zero COVID community transmission by May 20, resume work and production in a phased manner between May 22 and 31, and finally restore normalcy starting June 1.

Renji Hospital president's office confirmed with the official rumor-debunking platform that it had never issued such a notice.

﻿
