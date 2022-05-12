COVID-19

Pharma companies ensure production lines keep operating

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:22 UTC+8, 2022-05-12       0
Overall situation improves as more upstream and downstream firms resume normal operation and raw material supplies get back on track.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:22 UTC+8, 2022-05-12       0

Local and multinational health-care companies in Shanghai have strived to keep their operations running and remain in production through the pandemic.

At least a dozen pharmaceutical firms were included in the batch of key companies given the green light to resume operations under strict pandemic control measures.

Siemens Shanghai Medical Equipment Ltd was on the white list of the first batch of key enterprises released by Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology to resume operation in mid-April.

"Currently more than 300 employees are under closed-loop management in the plant and we expect full production capacity to be realized later this month to meet market demand at home and abroad," said Kong Jun, senior vice president and general manager of Siemens Shanghai Medical Equipment Ltd.

It also took rapid and positive measures to ensure meals, work, rest and entertainment activities were provided for on-site staff.

Pharma companies ensure production lines keep operating
Ti Gong

A staffer at Siemens Shanghai Medical Equipment assembles product packaging at its Pudong site.

As more upstream and downstream enterprises return to normal operation, the overall situation has gradually improved with raw material supply back on track to meet manufacturing requirements.

"I am still full of confidence in the Chinese market and Shanghai as the fundamentals and advantages built up since the reform and opening up have not changed amid the pandemic," Kong said.

Pharma companies ensure production lines keep operating

A worker at Siemens Shanghai Medical Equipment checks a medical equipment device.

Fosun and Kite Pharma's joint venture Fosun Kite has kept its lab running non-stop and continued to prepare for CAR-T cell therapy in which a patient's T cells are changed in the laboratory so they will attack cancer cells.

Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co also rushed to ensure supply of raw materials, smooth lab facility logistics and daily necessities for on-site employees, striving to minimize the impact of the pandemic.

Pharma companies ensure production lines keep operating
Ti Gong

The first batch of Junshi Biosciences staff returned to Zhangjiang sites in late April and started small batch manufacturing.

The first batch of Junshi Biosciences staff returned to its Zhangjiang sites in late April to prepare the production area's hygiene conditions and start small batch manufacturing.

Its production site inside the Lingang Area of the Pudong New District spans 70,000 square meters and has 30,000 liters of capacity in its phase-one facility.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
Siemens
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     