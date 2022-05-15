COVID-19

Rumor-mongers 'pants on fire' over disinfection posts

A fire in Yichuan Road was the result of a cooking accident rather than alcohol disinfection, the sub-district in Putuo District, has confirmed.
A fire in Yichuan Road was the result of a cooking accident rather than alcohol disinfection, the sub-district in Putuo District, has confirmed.

On Friday morning, the clothing of a resident surnamed He, 79, caught fire when he was cooking breakfast after he lent to too close to the stove. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

However, rumors started to spread online that He had sprayed alcohol on himself for disinfection after collecting a parcel, and caught fire in the kitchen.

His wife has confirmed they never spray alcohol, and is furious that someone uploaded pictures of her injured husband online without their consent to create rumors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
