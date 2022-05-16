COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 69 confirmed cases, 869 asymptomatic infections

One imported case and four deaths were also reported on Sunday.
The city reported 69 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 869 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case and four deaths on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

69 confirmed cases

The first 27 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 42 patients were previously asymptomatic.

Four new local fatalities was reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 869 infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported case

The patient is an American who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 6.

The new case has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, and the close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 468 patients and 6,757 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 15, of all the 57,183 local confirmed cases, 52,522 have been discharged upon recovery and 4,086 are still hospitalized, including 261 severe cases and 65 critical cases. A total of 575 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,599 imported cases, 4,590 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
