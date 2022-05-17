Video on health tips released for expats

The video in English offers tips on the best way to commute, staying safe in the office and canteen. Wearing masks and avoiding close contact are some of the helpful suggestions.

Shanghai authorities have put out an English-language video to prepare local expatriates for the gradual resumption of business.

The video offers tips on staying healthy on the way to and from work, in the office, at the canteen, and in public restrooms. Some helpful tips include always wearing masks, staying away from close contact, and washing hands often.



The video was released by the Shanghai Science and Technology Association, the Shanghai Work Safety Administration, the Shanghai Disaster Prevention Association, the Shanghai International Sci-Tech Exchange Center, and the Shanghai Science Popularization Center.

