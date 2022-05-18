Man penalized for cooking up dirty supermarket story

A man who started a rumor about a Vanguard Supermarket being "forced to reopen" and "in a mess" was penalized by police.

A man who started a rumor about a Vanguard Supermarket being "forced to reopen" and "in a mess" was penalized by police.

Screenshots of a WeChat conversation were widely spread on the Internet claiming a customer went to the supermarket in Putuo District's Global Harbor and found it was extremely dirty and products for sale had expired.

Surveillance cameras in the supermarket, however, captured an entirely different scene.

Shanghai police said the rumor was hatched by a 39-year-old man surnamed Lu who went to the supermarket on Monday. He spread the false information just to seek attention.

The police has imposed administrative punishments on Lu for fabrication that disturbed social order.