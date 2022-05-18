COVID-19

Man penalized for cooking up dirty supermarket story

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  11:35 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0
A man who started a rumor about a Vanguard Supermarket being "forced to reopen" and "in a mess" was penalized by police.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  11:35 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0

A man who started a rumor about a Vanguard Supermarket being "forced to reopen" and "in a mess" was penalized by police.

Screenshots of a WeChat conversation were widely spread on the Internet claiming a customer went to the supermarket in Putuo District's Global Harbor and found it was extremely dirty and products for sale had expired.

Surveillance cameras in the supermarket, however, captured an entirely different scene.

Shanghai police said the rumor was hatched by a 39-year-old man surnamed Lu who went to the supermarket on Monday. He spread the false information just to seek attention.

The police has imposed administrative punishments on Lu for fabrication that disturbed social order.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     