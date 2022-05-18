EssilorLuxottica vision care has eyes on the future albeit pandemic challenges

The company's Shanghai factory is bringing back more workers and hopes production capacity to return to full steam as Shanghai recovers from the pandemic resurgence.

Eye-care and eyewear products manufacturer EssilorLuxottica says it expects to resume normal production soon as pandemic restrictions gradually ease.



The company was one of the first multinationals in Shanghai allowed to resume operations in mid April, and has been bringing workers back to the factory site in Songjiang District since then.



The company says more than 120 workers are now under closed-loop management to ensure supply for domestic and overseas markets.



It has ample raw materials on hand and can receive accessory parts from its local suppliers whose Shanghai factory has not resumed production yet.



Ti Gong

The company expects to add about 60 workers later this month.

It has three production lines for stock lenses and ready-made lenses and production capacity has been gradually picking up in the past few weeks.

Orders are still coming in from home and abroad.



Ti Gong

Lu Jianzhong, president of general affairs at Essilor China, said the company is encouraged to see that Songjiang District authorities have set up a task force and an online service platform to facilitate work and production resumption.



"The Songjiang factory is one of our most important production sites for resin lenses and we hope to continue to resume full production capacity in an open format to provide eyesight solution for customers," he said.