Preservative in antigen test kit fluid won't endanger health, says expert

Netizen worries that traces of the chemical sodium azide used in rapid test kits might be toxic have been allayed due to its high level of dilution.

Experts have clarified that traces of preservatives in the extraction fluid in antigen test kits won't cause health or safety hazards.

Netizen alarm has spread online that the fluid contains the chemical sodium azide which could be very toxic and flammable.

Shanghai Institute of Immunology's Professor Wang Ying said the sodium azide used in the test kit fluid is highly diluted and people don't have to worry about its safety.

Also, not every brand of antigen kits contains sodium azide. Some use food preservatives instead of the chemical.