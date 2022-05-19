COVID-19

Preservative in antigen test kit fluid won't endanger health, says expert

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  14:22 UTC+8, 2022-05-19       0
Netizen worries that traces of the chemical sodium azide used in rapid test kits might be toxic have been allayed due to its high level of dilution.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  14:22 UTC+8, 2022-05-19       0

Experts have clarified that traces of preservatives in the extraction fluid in antigen test kits won't cause health or safety hazards.

Netizen alarm has spread online that the fluid contains the chemical sodium azide which could be very toxic and flammable.

Shanghai Institute of Immunology's Professor Wang Ying said the sodium azide used in the test kit fluid is highly diluted and people don't have to worry about its safety.

Also, not every brand of antigen kits contains sodium azide. Some use food preservatives instead of the chemical.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     