WHO authorises China's CanSinoBIO Covid-19 vaccine
20:06 UTC+8, 2022-05-19 0
The World Health Organization on Thursday authorised the use of Chinese manufacturer CanSinBIO's Convidecia vaccine against Covid-19.
"The vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against Covid-19 and... the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh risks," the UN health agency said in a statement.
Source: AFP Editor: Chen Huizhi
