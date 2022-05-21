No connection between Pinduoduo's group buying and COVID-19

Authorities in Gucun Town, Baoshan District, have refuted a rumor that several people in the town were infected with COVID-19 due to Pinduoduo's group buying.

A false notice circulating on WeChat read: "As notified by the government of Gucun Town, several people living in another neighborhood committee were infected with COVID-19 due to Pinduoduo's group buying… It is strongly recommended that residents should avoid the risk."

Baoli Yecheng No.1 neighborhood committee said it was just hearsay. They explained the rumor in a chat group on Thursday.

Pinduoduo told the city's official rumor-debunking platform that there was no connection between group buying and the pandemic.

Citizens should pay attention to the qualification of suppliers when buying goods.

They should also check deliverymen's health codes and reports of nucleic acid and antigen tests before receiving parcels, of which both the outer and the inner packaging should be disinfected.