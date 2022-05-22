Chinese mainland reports 157 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 157 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which Shanghai and Beijing both reported 52.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 157 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which Shanghai and Beijing both reported 52, according to the National Health Commission Sunday.

Apart from Shanghai and Beijing, five other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new local COVID-19 cases.

Shanghai also reported 570 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Saturday, out of a total of 667 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 476 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, there were 4,405 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.