Chinese mainland reports 157 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 157 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which Shanghai and Beijing both reported 52, according to the National Health Commission Sunday.
Apart from Shanghai and Beijing, five other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new local COVID-19 cases.
Shanghai also reported 570 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Saturday, out of a total of 667 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.
Following the recovery of 476 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, there were 4,405 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.
Three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.