COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 52 confirmed cases, 570 local asymptomatic infections

  12:33 UTC+8, 2022-05-22       0
The city reported 52 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 570 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case, three imported asymptomatic infections and three deaths on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

52 confirmed cases

The first 23 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 29 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

Three new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 570 infections tested positive during central quarantine.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 52 confirmed cases, 570 local asymptomatic infections
Imported case

The case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 14.

The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while the close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The first patient is a Chinese working in the Bahamas who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 18 via the Netherlands.

The second and third patients are both Taiwan residents living in Taiwan who arrived at local airport on May 19.

The three patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 34 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 343 patients and 4,549 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 21, of all the 57,662 local confirmed cases, 54,161 have been discharged upon recovery and 2,917 are still hospitalized, including 140 severe cases and 39 critical cases. A total of 584 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,604 imported cases, 4,596 have been discharged upon recovery and eight are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Pudong
Special Reports
