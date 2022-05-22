Agile solutions to manufacturing and logistics issues

COVID-19

Industrial companies, electronic component, and testing equipment providers have been essential in keeping up with agile manufacturing and logistics solutions.
Ti Gong

Fortive's Industrial Scientific Corporation's factory in the Pudong New Area has strived to keep its supply chain running, and the latest batch of products were shipped in late April to several northern and western Chinese cities and provinces.

Industrial companies, electronic component, and testing equipment providers have been essential in keeping up with agile manufacturing and logistics solutions as production capacity in Shanghai and neighboring provinces gradually resumes.

Fortive's Industrial Scientific Corporation's factory in the Pudong New Area has been an essential part of its global supply chain. It restarted operation in late April with the latest delivery mainly shipped to northern and western Chinese destinations.

The leading manufacturer of gas monitoring products has ensured sensors and integrated testing facilities are properly tested and delivered to customers.

"We have been taking proactive steps to deliver and support customers in China and make sure our products and technologies reach customers to help them continue innovation R&D, enhance productivity in manufacturing and ensure workplace safety," said Fortive Asia President Jasper Ang.

Ti Gong

The continuous supply at Tektronix's Pudong factory ensured smooth operations for downstream industries including integrated circuit, medical equipment and consumer electronics companies.

"Manpower constraints is still a challenge because many living compounds are still locked down, and the logistics too, which also needs people to keep it running," he noted. "Yet we still see significant opportunities with the growth potential of the market."

A separate Tektronix factory in Pudong affiliated to Fortive came up with a contingency plan for production materials and daily necessities to be delivered to staffers staying on site.

The continuous supply ensure smooth operations for downstream industries including integrated circuit, medical equipment and consumer electronics companies.

It also came up with a new delivery model which allows it to ship the products directly from the factory due to transportation restrictions at warehouse and logistics service providers.

Logistics staff at Fortive's electronic test tools and software affiliate Fluke have assembled a team to coordinate delivery plans and shift its imported machines from Shanghai port to Beijing and Shenzhen.

One of its subsidiaries in Wuhu in neighbouring Anhui Province managed to set up a temporary warehouse to fulfill customer demand in other parts of the country.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
