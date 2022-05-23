Chinese mainland reports 174 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 174 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 83 were in Beijing, 55 in Shanghai and 32 in Tianjin.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 174 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 83 were in Beijing, 55 in Shanghai and 32 in Tianjin, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Apart from the three metropolitan cities, three other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new local COVID-19 cases, including two in Sichuan, and one each in Liaoning and Fujian.

Shanghai also reported 503 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Sunday, out of a total of 628 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 316 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, there were 4,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.