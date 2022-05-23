COVID-19 in Shanghai: 55 confirmed cases, 503 local asymptomatic infections

One imported case, four imported asymptomatic infections and one death were also reported on Sunday.

The city reported 55 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 503 local asymptomatic infections, one imported case, four imported asymptomatic infections and one death on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

55 confirmed cases

The first 25 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 30 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



One new local fatality was reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 503 infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported case

The case is a Chinese working in Congo who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 17 via France.



The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while the close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first and second patients are both Chinese studying in the United States who took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 14.



The third patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at local airport on May 21.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at local airport on May 21.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 27 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 235 patients and 2,784 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 22, of all the 57,717 local confirmed cases, 54,396 have been discharged upon recovery and 2,736 are still hospitalized, including 135 severe cases and 38 critical cases. A total of 585 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,605 imported cases, 4,598 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized.