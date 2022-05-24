Travel opens, but you must show where you have been

Residents need to scan the "venue code" to enter or leave public venues. Check out how it works.

Residents now need to scan the "venue code" or get checks by a health condition verification device called "digital sentry" to enter or leave public venues and communities.

But how to use them confused those not familiar with the system or having language barriers.

When entering a public venue or residential community, one should use the "scanning" service of Suishenban app, city's one-stop local government affairs service platform, or its mini-application WeChat or Alipay to scan the "venue code."

Or people can just use WeChat or Alipay to scan the QR code and it will automatically jump to the page.

On the page, one's personal health condition and relevant information registered by the system will be found, such as the color of health code, the name and address of the venue, the sampling time and result of the person's latest nucleic acid test. Voice broadcasting is also available.

"Digital sentry" is an all-in-one health condition verification device which has different types such as handheld, floor, channel, wall-mounted and desktop. When citizens have their health code scanned or identity card read by a "digital sentry", their personal health condition verification and information registration will be completed automatically.

People can have the device's camera scan their health code or the identity card.

After the "digital sentry" obtains real time data from the system to verify the person's health condition, the result will be displayed on the screen with voice reminders.

But some old devices may not be able to read identity card.

People from overseas also can get the Suishenban application and register for a health code.

Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan residents can do a real-name registration directly on Suishenban.

Foreigners can use their passport to do real-name registration on Suishenban and the authorization will take one working day to be completed. Or they can bind their bank account opened in China with their Suishenban Alipay mini-application for the registration.



