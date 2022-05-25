COVID-19

Investigation launched into rumor about business executive

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  15:07 UTC+8, 2022-05-25       0
The rumor stated Chang Yanqing, founder of Shanghai Zhaoshen Food Co, is the brother-in-law of a high-ranking city official, and his sister is a manager with Haitong Securities.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  15:07 UTC+8, 2022-05-25       0

A man is under investigation for starting a rumor about a supply-support company in Baoshan District.

The rumor went viral online that Chang Yanqing, founder of Shanghai Zhaoshen Food Co, is the brother-in-law of a certain high-ranking city official, and his sister, Chang Yanping, is a top manager with Haitong Securities.

A police investigation found the rumor was started by a 49-year-old man surnamed Lu who lives in Xuhui District. He fabricated the story and posted it in a chat group with more than 200 members.

However, according to population data, Chang Yanqing is actually a 34-year-old woman who came to Shanghai with her husband in 2012 and has been doing business in the city.

Haitong Securities clarified there is no Chang Yanping working for the company.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xuhui
Haitong Securities
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     