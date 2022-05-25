Investigation launched into rumor about business executive

The rumor stated Chang Yanqing, founder of Shanghai Zhaoshen Food Co, is the brother-in-law of a high-ranking city official, and his sister is a manager with Haitong Securities.

A man is under investigation for starting a rumor about a supply-support company in Baoshan District.

The rumor went viral online that Chang Yanqing, founder of Shanghai Zhaoshen Food Co, is the brother-in-law of a certain high-ranking city official, and his sister, Chang Yanping, is a top manager with Haitong Securities.

A police investigation found the rumor was started by a 49-year-old man surnamed Lu who lives in Xuhui District. He fabricated the story and posted it in a chat group with more than 200 members.



However, according to population data, Chang Yanqing is actually a 34-year-old woman who came to Shanghai with her husband in 2012 and has been doing business in the city.

Haitong Securities clarified there is no Chang Yanping working for the company.

The investigation is ongoing.